Kyle Walker says Man City are determined to dominate English football

Kyle Walker wants to win more and more at Manchester City

Kyle Walker has warned the Premier League that Manchester City are determined to "dominate English football" for years to come.

Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League during a record-breaking 2017-18 season, reaching 100 points and finishing 19 clear of their nearest-rivals Manchester United.

City also claimed the Carabao Cup but securing silverware has not softened the team's hunger for success as Guardiola works his players even harder.

"Obviously, he's [Pep] not striving for [just] one title and we're not as well - we want more. I don't want to sound big headed, but we want to dominate English football," Walker said.

"I think we've got the players here, and we've definitely got the manager, to do that, so we need to keep listening.

"Every day is a learning day and you can always adjust to different tactics, adjust to different formations and that's something we need to take on collectively as a group - that's manager and players - to make sure that we can dominate the English game."

Walker joined City last summer from Tottenham and has enjoyed the success it brought with it.

The English international added: "I've not just signed here to pick up my first Premier League title and then say 'OK, I'll rest on that'.

"I'm hungry for a lot more. There's a lot of challengers, there are a lot of good teams in the Premier League.

"Even, you look at Everton now, who have spent a lot of money in the transfer window, they're going to be tough competitors.

"We just see the Premier League is full of surprises. Leicester did it so why can't anyone else do it? We'll just have to see."

Gareth Southgate's trust in youth worked well in Russia, helping the England national team to reach the semi-finals, and this could continue, with 18-year-old City academy graduate Phil Foden tipped to eventually star for club and country.

"There are a lot of experienced players in the dressing room who have won a lot of things here," Walker said.

"Even for me coming here, OK, I played a lot of Premier League games, but I didn't really win anything, so you have to show a little respect to the players who have gone and achieved what you want to achieve in your career.

"Obviously, Phil has been very fortunate in his first season around the squad to pick up a Premier League medal. Not many kids can say that they've done that.

"But he's not rested on that. He could have come back from the summer, not really trained hard, gone and partied or whatever - which young kids do nowadays but he's not done that.

"He's been working hard - you can see he's been working hard, he was even out on Russia so that's how much he loves the game of football.

"I saw a few Instagram posts of him when he was with [Ryan] Sessegnon and I think that just shows his enthusiasm for the game and it's great to see."