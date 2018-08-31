Vincent Kompany says Manchester City's spending was necessary to catch rivals

Vincent Kompany arrived at City in August 2008, a week before Sheikh Mansour bought the club

Vincent Kompany has rejected claims Manchester City have enjoyed an unfair advantage over the last decade thanks to their Abu Dhabi owner or that the club's extravagant spending has been bad for football.

The 32-year-old Belgian arrived at City in August 2008, a week before Sheikh Mansour, Abu Dhabi royalty and the half-brother of the United Arab Emirates' president, bought the club from ex-Thailand president Thaksin Shinawatra.

Ten years on, and billions of pounds in investment later, the club Kompany joined has been transformed.

The scale and speed of that transformation, though, has prompted criticism from jealous rivals, increased media scrutiny and attracted the attention of UEFA's Financial Fair Play investigators, with the latter imposing a 60 million euro fine on City for breaching spending limits in 2014.

Kompany, however, does not accept the idea City's trolley dash in the transfer market has damaged the wider game.

Speaking at the state-of-the-art City Football Academy, he said: "Any investment by City recently has been to overtake other clubs' 20-year advantage.

Manchester City have won seven domestic trophies since Sheikh Mansour's takeover

"The alternative is you go to Germany and you have Bayern Munich who obliterate the league every year because they've got 11 million fans. So what's the alternative?

"What is fair about the status quo? Should City be in the third division (as they were 10 years before Sheikh Mansour's takeover) and say 'we've got awesome fans but we're not allowed to have success'?"

Prior to joining City, Kompany played for Anderlecht and Hamburg, two sides who used to compete for European honours but now find themselves outgunned financially.

Asked if he thought City's state-backed spending was partly responsible for their decline, Kompany pointed to the 1995 Bosman ruling as the real catalyst for change in European football, as it enabled out-of-contract players to move to other European Union clubs on free transfers.

"Belgians know that story very well because the reason why we couldn't compete anymore in Europe is we couldn't retain our best players," Kompany said.

"Bosman was good for me as a player but Anderlecht used to have Dutch stars and the best Belgian players and would go to the latter stages of European competitions.

"But with free movement everybody went to where the bigger teams were, the ones with the most resources, and that made the power of England bigger."

Kompany and co may have won seven domestic trophies since Abu Dhabi started fuelling them but the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup remains the club's only European title.

A Champions League title still eludes Manchester City - and remains a priority for Vincent Kompany

The space in the trophy cabinet is what former Barcelona and Bayern boss Pep Guardiola was hired to fill two years ago, and winning the Champions League is the goal that is driving Kompany on.

"It's simple to explain: the one thing you haven't had, is the thing you want the most," Kompany admitted.

"The Premier League is still a massive prize to achieve, so they are equal priorities, but your mind says what you haven't achieved yet is what you want the most."