Julien De Sart leaves Middlesbrough for Belgium's KV Kortrijk

Julien De Sart (left) scored his only goal in English football while on loan at Derby

Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart has signed for Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old signed for Boro in 2016 from Standard Liege but has made just two Sky Bet Championship appearances.

He spent six months on loan at Derby in 2017 before a season-long temporary switch to Zulte Waregem in the 2017/18 campaign.

.@officialjdesart has returned to Belgium to join @kvkofficieel. Julien departs with the best wishes of at MFC



➡️ https://t.co/c4PTOZvGMM #UTB pic.twitter.com/kXecxtM2tO — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 31, 2018

"I have really enjoyed my time here at Middlesbrough," he told the club's official website.

"It's been amazing even though I didn't play as much as I would have hoped.

"I've met some fantastic people who I will miss dearly. I will always support the club and wish everyone connected with Boro the very best for the future."