Julien De Sart leaves Middlesbrough for Belgium's KV Kortrijk

Last Updated: 31/08/18 6:33pm

Julien De Sart (left) scored his only goal in English football while on loan at Derby
Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart has signed for Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old signed for Boro in 2016 from Standard Liege but has made just two Sky Bet Championship appearances.

He spent six months on loan at Derby in 2017 before a season-long temporary switch to Zulte Waregem in the 2017/18 campaign.

"I have really enjoyed my time here at Middlesbrough," he told the club's official website.

"It's been amazing even though I didn't play as much as I would have hoped.

"I've met some fantastic people who I will miss dearly. I will always support the club and wish everyone connected with Boro the very best for the future."

