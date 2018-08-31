Julien De Sart leaves Middlesbrough for Belgium's KV Kortrijk
Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart has signed for Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.
The 23-year-old signed for Boro in 2016 from Standard Liege but has made just two Sky Bet Championship appearances.
He spent six months on loan at Derby in 2017 before a season-long temporary switch to Zulte Waregem in the 2017/18 campaign.
"I have really enjoyed my time here at Middlesbrough," he told the club's official website.
"It's been amazing even though I didn't play as much as I would have hoped.
"I've met some fantastic people who I will miss dearly. I will always support the club and wish everyone connected with Boro the very best for the future."
