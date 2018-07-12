Fulham sign Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand from Nice

Jean-Michael Seri has joined Fulham from Nice

Fulham have completed the double signing of Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand from Nice - their first additions of the summer.

The pair join the Whites as part of a combined deal worth in excess of £30m, according to Sky sources - and the highly sought-after Seri is considered somewhat of a coup.

Chelsea and Napoli were among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old, who was on the verge of joining Barcelona last summer.

But the Ivory Coast international has instead opted to join newly-promoted Fulham on a four-year deal with another year-long option, and the deal was announced on Twitter by director of football operations Tony Khan.

"It was a long day yesterday so it was great to get the move finalised," Seri told Fulham's website.

Maxime Le Marchand also joins from Nice

"Now, I'm ready to get started and looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the head coach and his staff better.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a new adventure that starts for me and I'm hoping it will all go well."

Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan added: "Jean Michael arrives with Premier League qualities as well as great promise for the future, which is why he has been at the very top of our target list for a long time.

I’m delighted to announce that @FulhamFC has signed midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Nice. He’s been at the very top of our target list for a long time. This is a big day for Fulham. We’re ecstatic that Jean-Michael is joining our squad as we return home to the @premierleague! pic.twitter.com/YdHRd6olzl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 12, 2018

"So, this is a big day for everyone associated with Fulham and working at Motspur Park, and I trust all Fulham supporters are collectively as thrilled and ecstatic as we are that Jean Michael will be joining our squad as we return home to the Premier League."

Sky Sports News broke the news that Fulham had joined the hunt for Seri last week and also reported earlier on Thursday that centre-back Le Marchand was set to follow in a double transfer.

After also being confirmed by the Whites, the Frenchman said: "I'm very happy to sign for Fulham, this is a big club that's very popular.

"I'm also happy to have joined up with a good friend, Jean Michael Seri. I know that there is a lot of hard work ahead and I hope to bring my very best to this team."