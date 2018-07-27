Kevin McDonald signs two-year contract extension with Fulham

Kevin McDonald is looking forward to playing in the Premier League with Fulham

Kevin McDonald has agreed a new two-year deal with Fulham that will keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2020, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

McDonald joined Fulham from Wolves two years ago and has gone on to become a key player for Slaviša Jokanović, making 94 appearances so far.

He played a major part in Fulham's promotion to the Premier League and came third in the club's Player of the Season awards in both his campaigns at Craven Cottage

Speaking to fulhamfctv, McDonald said: "Obviously I'm delighted. I feel settled here, it's a great place to play, it's got everything needed for a Premier League club, and thankfully that's what we are.

"Hopefully we can kick on this season, it's been a great couple of years and - having extended my contract - I couldn't be happier."

McDonald celebrates scoring against Leeds in April

Fulham chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed a contract extension for Kevin McDonald.

"Kevin's presence within our squad and the positive effect he has on his teammates cannot be underestimated.

"Of course, Kevin made important contributions to our great success last season, so now it's fitting that he will be contributing to our future successes as well! Come on Fulham!"