Fulham hoping to conclude deal for Marseille's Andre Zambo Anguissa
Fulham are hoping to conclude a deadline-day deal for Marseille midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, according to Sky sources.
The Whites have been after a new defensive midfielder and Anguissa was one of the highest statistical performers in his position in France last season.
The 22-year-old made 37 appearances in Ligue 1 last term and helped Marseille reach the Europa League final.
Fulham had been interested in Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui.
The west London club are also giving a medical to Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan on Thursday morning, according to Sky sources.
Fulham have already completed deals for Fabri, Maxime Le Marchand, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle and Jean Michael Seri this summer.
