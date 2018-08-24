Fulham's first-team goalkeeping coach Jose Carreira leaves

Fulham's goalkeeping coach Jose Carreira has left

Fulham's first-team goalkeeping coach Jose Carreira has left the club after just two games of the new Premier League campaign.

The Spaniard was last seen at the club's Motspur Park training ground on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News understand he has not formally tendered his resignation, but Carreira has told the club his family had been unable to settle in England and he has rejoined them in Spain.

However, another source has told Sky Sports News that Carreira left the club after a number of disagreements with members of Slavisa Jokanovic's backroom team.

Fulham signed two Spanish goalkeepers in the summer based on Carreira's recommendation.

Fabri was recommended to Fulham by Carreira

Fabri joined the club from Besiktas for a reported £5m while Sergio Rico arrived on loan from Sevilla.

Fulham are yet to register a point in the Premier League having lost both of their opening games against Crystal Palace and Tottenham.