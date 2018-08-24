Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic set to give Alfie Mawson debut in Exeter Carabao Cup tie

Alfie Mawson is set to finally make his Fulham debut against Exeter in the Carabao Cup

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed summer signing Alfie Mawson is approaching full fitness and is set to play in the Carabao Cup.

Mawson signed in a £15m deal from Swansea earlier in August, though the defender is yet to feature for his new club due to injury.

After undertaking a recovery programme before joining in training with his new team-mates, Mawson is now on the brink of making his Fulham debut.

Jokanovic suggested Sunday's Premier League fixture with Burnley will come too soon for Mawson, but a Carabao Cup tie against Exeter on Tuesday could provide the ideal platform.

"Mawson has started working with us after a long period of being inactive on the field," Jokanovic said.

"He had the last two days training with us, he is going to need the time for building fitness.

"Next week [we will] try to use him some minutes in the Carabao Cup, we still need to decide if we are going to try use him for 45 or 60 minutes.

"We are going to observe the situation but we believe he can start competing with us."