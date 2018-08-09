Joe Garner joins Wigan on two-year deal from Ipswich

Former Rangers striker Joe Garner has joined Wigan

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Joe Garner on a two-year deal from Ipswich.

The former Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Preston North End forward joins the Latics for an undisclosed fee after a single season at Portman Road.

"It's a great club to be at and I'm excited to be here after speaking to the manager about his ideas, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and helping the lads out," said Garner.

"I know how he likes his teams to play and have watched them for quite a few years. He plays attractive football and the result last weekend was a good result so hopefully we can have a few more of them."

Wigan boss Paul Cook added: "Joe has scored over 100 league goals in his career to date and gives us another option in attack."

Wigan also completed the signing of Josh Windass from Rangers on Deadline Day. The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the DW Stadium.

