West Ham striker Toni Martinez joins Rayo Majadahonda on loan

Toni Martinez has left West Ham and joined Rayo Majadahonda on loan

West Ham striker Toni Martinez has joined Spanish Segunda side Rayo Majadahonda on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old featured heavily for West Ham in pre-season, but has been allowed to return to his homeland for the second successive season.

Martinez spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Real Valladolid, helping them win promotion to La Liga.

He could make his Majadahonda debut on Saturday when they open their season away at Real Zaragoza.

Martinez, who joined West Ham from Valencia in 2016, made three appearances for the Hammers last season, debuting in the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

He has previously spent time on loan at Sky Bet League One side Oxford, where he scored three goals in 17 appearances.