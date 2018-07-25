Sunderland sign Jerome Sinclair on loan from Watford

Jerome Sinclair has struggled for game time at Watford

Sunderland have completed the signing of Watford striker Jerome Sinclair on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the eighth player to move to the Stadium of Light following Jack Ross' arrival as manager.

Speaking about his new signing to safc.com, Ross said: "We need more players in the forward areas and Jerome is somebody who fits into that bracket.

"He can play in multiple positions across the front line. I'm pleased to get him in and he's at a stage in his career where he needs to play games.

"He's hungry to prove himself and he's got a big opportunity here to do that."

Sinclair moved to Watford from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, and has scored one goal in 12 appearances.