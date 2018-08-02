Troy Deeney staying at Watford as Cardiff cool interest
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 02/08/18 9:48am
Watford have no interest in selling striker Troy Deeney this summer, Sky sources understand.
Cardiff are understood to have cooled their interest in the 30-year-old following an initial inquiry.
Sources have told Sky Sports News that Deeney is seen as a key player in Javi Gracia's squad at Vicarage Road this season as they look to improve on their 14th place finish last season.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
The Hornets - who have have already sold Richarlison to Everton for £40m during the summer transfer window - begin the new campaign at home to Brighton on August 11.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.