Domingos Quina close to joining Watford on loan from West Ham

Watford are close to signing Domingos Quina on loan from West Ham, according to Sky sources.

The Hornets have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to complete the signing before 7pm on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Barcelona were interested in the 18-year-old, who helped Portugal win the U19 European Championship earlier this year.

However, Quina is now set to continue his development at Vicarage Road.

Quina is set to become the seventh new arrival at Watford, joining the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro and Ken Sema.

