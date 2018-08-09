Domingos Quina joins Watford from West Ham on four-year deal

Watford have signed Domingos Quina on a four-year deal from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

The Hornets submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to complete the signing before 7pm on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Barcelona were interested in the 18-year-old, who helped Portugal win the U19 European Championship earlier this year.

However, Quina will now continue his development at Vicarage Road, with Watford holding an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Quina becomes the seventh new arrival at Watford, joining Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro, Ken Sema, Ben Wilmot, Ben Foster and Adam Masina.

