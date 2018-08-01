Benik Afobe, Britt Assombalonga and Matej Vydra: Championship Golden Boot contenders

Matej Vydra won the Championship Golden Boot last season

With the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season almost upon us, we take a look at the contenders for the Golden Boot...

Benik Afobe, Stoke - 8/1

Afobe enters the season as favourite to win the award, after joining Stoke during the summer from Wolves. Despite re-signing permanently with Wolves in June, Afobe has been sent out on loan to Potters to join up with Gary Rowett and he'll be hoping to produce the goods once again at Championship level.

Rowett will also be hoping to utilise Afobe's Premier League experience to steer the club back to the top flight, with Afobe scoring 10 goals during his time at Bournemouth.

Jay Rodriguez, West Brom - 10/1

If West Brom can keep hold of Rodriguez then his Premier League pedigree will no doubt put him in contention for the Golden Boot award in the Championship.

The striker scored seven in 37 appearances last season and has a long history of scoring goals in the top flight, having scored 26 goals in 104 appearances at Southampton, with 15 of those coming within the 2013/14 season.

Britt Assombalonga, Middlesbrough - 12/1

Assombalonga managed to score 12 goals in 38 appearances during his first season as a Boro player, having signed from Nottingham Forest last season. Having found his feet on Teesside, he'll be hoping to boost his tally in 2018/19.

Despite being 25, Assombalonga is an experienced head in the Football League, having had successful spells as Nottingham Forest, Peterborough and Southend.

Matej Vydra, Derby County - 12/1

Vydra finished last season as the winner of the Championship Golden Boot and played his part in helping Derby reach the play-offs.

The Czech Republic international scored 21 goals in 40 appearances and looks set to stay and play for Frank Lampard's side after seeing a move to Leeds collapse.

Leon Clarke, Sheffield United - 14/1

The Sheffield United striker finished as the third-highest goal scorer in the Championship last season after netting 18 goals in 36 appearances, including a hat-trick against Fulham and four goals against Hull.

Having never scored more than eight goals in the second tier, it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his form from last season.

Lewis Grabban - Nottingham Forest - 14/1

Grabban will be hoping to get his season off to a flying start at Nottingham Forest, having signed from Bournemouth over the summer.

The 30-year-old has become a consistent and reliable goal scorer over the years for several clubs, having recently scored 20 goals during his loan spells at Sunderland and Aston Villa.

Outsiders

Bojan, Stoke City - 16/1 - Following loan spells in the last two previous seasons, Bojan has been handed back his No 27 shirt and looks to be part of Gary Rowett's plans following Stoke's relegation into the Championship.

Hillal Soudani - Nottingham Forest - 18/1 - Soudani could also be looking to challenge for the award this season having joined Nottingham Forest over the summer, and having scored 17 goals in the Croatian League last season, the Algerian International will be hoping to see similar success in the Championship.

Wilfried Bony - Swansea City - 18/1 - Bony re-joined Swansea from Manchester City last season but saw his season cut short in February by injury, so he'll be hoping to get back on scoring terms this season and contribute following Swansea's relegation.

Jordan Rhodes - Norwich City - 20/1 - Having joined Norwich City on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, the former Blackburn striker will be looking to find his form again at his new club after struggling in recent years.