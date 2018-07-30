West Brom in talks to sign Yeovil's Tom James

James has been at Yeovil since January 2017

West Bromwich Albion have opened talks with Yeovil Town over a deal to sign full-back Tom James, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported in June that Swansea and Hull had both made inquiries about the 22-year-old.

The Swans need to move on players such as Kyle Naughton, while Hull signed Eric Lichaj.

James, who has also been watched by Brentford, plays predominantly at right-back but can also play at left-back.

The former Cardiff City youth player has represented Wales at U19 level.

James has made 50 senior career appearances, including one for Cardiff in the Premier League.

He has just one year left on his Yeovil contract.

