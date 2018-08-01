Tom James set for medical at West Brom after Yeovil accept 'record' bid

Yeovil full-back Tom James will undergo a medical at West Brom on Wednesday, according to Sky sources.

The Glovers have confirmed they have accepted a "record bid" for the 22-year-old, with the bid believed to be in the region of £400,000.

A Yeovil statement read: "Yeovil Town can confirm it has accepted a record undisclosed bid for defender Tom James.

"After negotiations, Town has agreed an undisclosed sum which will become the club's record transfer fee received for a defender.

"The 22-year-old, who made 51 appearances in 2017/18 and scooped a host of end of season awards, will now discuss personal terms and undergo a medical ahead of the proposed move."

West Brom boss Darren Moore has already made four new signings this summer, with Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Jonathan Bond and Conor Townsend joining the Baggies.

Boaz Myhill has also signed a one-year deal to remain at the Hawthorns, having initially been released by the club.