Angus Gunn close to joining Southampton from Man City 

Angus Gunn spent last season on loan at Norwich

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is close to joining Southampton after a deal worth £13.5m was agreed, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the deal will see the Saints pay £10m plus £3.5m in add-ons, and Gunn will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Southampton are listening to offers for keeper Fraser Forster, while current No 1 Alex McCarthy signed a new four-year contract in June.

Gunn, who graduated from Man City's academy, spent last season on loan at hometown club Norwich playing in the Championship.

During his season-long spell at Carrow Road, Gunn made 51 appearances for the Canaries and kept 15 clean sheets.

If he completes his move, Gunn could be joined at St Mary's by Denmark international Jannik Vestergaard after Southampton agreed an £18 fee for the defender with German club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Guido Carillo has left the Saints on a year-long loan, reuniting with former boss Mauricio Pellegrino at Spanish side CD Leganes.