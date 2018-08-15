Burnley boss Sean Dyche expecting unrest among goalkeepers

The signing of Joe Hart (left) has further bolstered Burnley's goalkeeping ranks

Sean Dyche accepts there is bound to be some unhappiness within Burnley's goalkeeping ranks eventually after Joe Hart further increased competition.

The Clarets made a surprise move for the 31-year-old this month following the shoulder injury sustained by Nick Pope, who was included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad instead of the former Manchester City man.

It was just reward as Pope flourished last season after Tom Heaton, another England goalkeeper, suffered a shoulder injury of his own, while Anders Lindegaard and Adam Legzdins are experienced back-ups.

0:42 Sean Dyche defended signing Hart on a permanent deal Sean Dyche defended signing Hart on a permanent deal

"It's easier [to keep them all happy] at the moment, because common sense applies. Injuries, fitness, game ready," the Burnley manager said.

"In the longer term we'll see. In the long run there'll be someone who won't be as happy, quite obviously.

"But we're not there yet, we'll sort that out when we come to it.

"Those are the challenges you want as a manager, you want that level of competition where someone can't say, and some form of disappointment occurs because they're not playing every week."

There's a debate because of the numbers and the three England goalkeepers. But what a great position to be in for this football club. Sean Dyche

Hart is set to start his third Burnley match when Istanbul Basaksehir arrive on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round.

Pope is injured, Heaton is ineligible and Lindegaard is out with a thigh complaint, giving the England goalkeeper another chance to prove his worth.

"If you went on business, with his background, at 31, you've got to think he's in a good place to be," Dyche said.

"He's in a school of good goalkeepers with good demand, at a club that is slightly under the radar and he can get on with his football.

Burnley face Istanbul Buyuksehir in the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier on Thursday

"In my world it looks like good business.

"There's a debate because of the numbers and the three England goalkeepers. But what a great position to be in for this football club.

"Six years ago, we had 18 players trying to get out of the Championship, now we've got three England goalkeepers in the camp."

Improvements to Burnley's squad and standing has not made them immune from criticism, though, with Basaksehir coach Abdullah Avci bemoaning their "long-ball" tactics after the goalless first leg in Turkey.

"I'm not a zealot, the right way of playing, there's a balance," said Dyche. "Imagine Sky Sports saying Man City are a disgrace, too many short passes. Disgusting.

"But people say you are for kicking the ball long. What's the difference?

"People can decide whether we do or not, I'm not bothered. I want my team to win, and if we can't, get a draw.

"If we can't draw, at least play in a manner which was trying to win. If that goes wrong, then I get cross!

"Man City are thoroughly organised, ready to press, ready to work - that's their biggest breakthrough for me, the reason they won it by so massive a margin.

"They did all the ugly stuff as well as the beautiful stuff, and that's a real team.

"Lots do teams do one or the other, but what about the team that can do both? They're not far off it."