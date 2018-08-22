Burnley boss Sean Dyche not worried about Olympiakos' pitch

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the Karaiskakis Stadium pitch is 'not great'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Olympiakos' pitch is "not great" but insisted he was not worried about it.

Burnley trained at an alternative venue, the Panionios' Nea Smyrni Stadium, to give the surface at the Karaiskakis Stadium as much protection as possible for the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.

Olympiakos were granted special dispensation by UEFA over the pitch which has been described as "dry" and "patchy".

Dyche said: "It's not great, but we knew that before we came. We were made aware that we'd have to train on an alternative surface which they provided, which is equally not that great I'd say, but useable.

Olympiakos' Karaiskakis Stadium in better condition in November 2017

"But it [Wednesday's session] was only to get the travel out of their legs. We'll have a light session in the morning, but obviously not here. This is certainly a pitch that will be interesting to see how it plays.

"It's not ideal, but to be fair I'm sure this club don't want it like that. We're not too worried about it. It's a challenge, but this whole competition will be a challenge."