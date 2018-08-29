Jon Walters nears Ipswich return from Burnley on loan

Jon Walters is close to re-joining Ipswich on loan for half the season

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to bring Burnley's Jon Walters back to Portman Road on a half-season loan, Sky Sports News understands.

A deal for the 34-year-old to return to Ipswich is expected to be agreed before Friday's loan deadline.

The Republic of Ireland international made 146 appearances and scored 32 goals for Ipswich between January 2007 and August 2010 before leaving the club for Stoke after a disagreement with former manager Roy Keane.

The Burnley forward, who joined from Stoke for £3m last year in July, revealed at the back end of last season that he was available for transfer this summer after holding talks with manager Sean Dyche.

Walters underwent knee surgery in January and has been unable to break into the Burnley team since returning to full fitness.

"I've been fit for a while and in squads, but not picked," said the 34-year-old in May.

"I can't moan too much, the team are doing ever so well, but I've spoken to the manager and I'm available to go if needs be.

"I've got to assess it and see what's there."