Sean Dyche says Burnley got their identity back in Olympiakos draw

Sean Dyche's Burnley drew the second leg 0-0 with Olympiakos

Sean Dyche admitted Burnley paid the price for not taking their chances against Olympiakos - but was encouraged by the display.

Burnley were the dominant side in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round at Turf Moor but missed a number of good chances to get back into the tie after losing 3-1 in Greece.

Daniel Podence then scored for Olympiakos in the 83rd minute and Burnley could not fight back despite a debut goal for Matej Vydra as they lost 4-2 on aggregate.

"I thought we dominated the game and dominated the chances. The biggest bugbear is you've got to take your chances. We created enough chances," said Dyche.

"I wanted our team to get back to their identity and I feel that clearly happened today. No disappointments, just learning. We were effective.

"I thought we had so many chances, it could easily have gone our way.

Burnley were made to rue several missed chances

"It was an excellent performance, we created so many chances. Winning it was the least we deserved and we could have gone through but we didn't take our chances."

Burnley will now be looking to build on the display and earn their first Premier League win of the season when they host Manchester United on Sunday.

Dwight McNeil, 18, impressed for Burnley on his first start for the club against Olympiakos, and Dyche said: "He's been around for us for a while. I wanted to get him involved more really.

"I told him to work hard and enjoy yourself, son, and I thought he did. It's a massive achievement, I'm very proud of him.

"He was great against Aberdeen and again tonight. That gives him belief and he's there on merit. He's taken a real step forward tonight."