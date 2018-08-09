Blackburn's Luke Freeman bid rejected by Queens Park Rangers

Luke Freeman has made 61 Championship appearances for QPR

Queens Park Rangers have rejected a £4m bid from Blackburn for Luke Freeman, according to Sky sources.

It was reported on Wednesday that Blackburn had made a bid, while the 26-year-old has already been the subject of interest from Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in this window.

Freeman started in QPR's opening day defeat at Preston on Saturday.

He joined Rangers from Bristol City for £350,000 in January 2017, before going on to score seven goals from 61 league appearances for the Hoops.

QPR were handed a transfer ban for breaking Financial Fair Play rules last month, but it will not come into effect until January.