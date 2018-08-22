Striker Tomer Hemed on verge of move to QPR from Brighton

Championship strugglers QPR are edging closer to signing Israeli striker Tomer Hemed from Brighton on a season-long loan deal, according to Sky sources.

The 31-year-old is not thought to be in Chris Hughton's plans this season and talks are underway to allow him to move to Loftus Road during this current transfer window.

Hemed, who scored 30 goals in 73 Championship starts, helped Brighton return to the Premier League in 2016/2017 for the first time in 34 years.

Should the loan move be completed, the forward will link up with Angel Rangel who joined QPR on a five-month loan deal from Swansea.

Under-fire QPR manager Steve McClaren is in desperate need of experienced recruits as his young side have lost all four of their opening games, scoring just twice and conceding 13 goals.

QPR, whose difficult start has left them bottom of the table, have also not given up on signing Burnley striker Nakhi Wells on similar terms.