Leicester sign Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco on four-year deal

Leicester have signed Rachid Ghezzal on a four-year deal

Leicester have completed the signing of winger Rachid Ghezzal from AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Algeria international has signed a four-year contract - and will link up once again with Leicester boss Claude Puel, who was in charge at Lyon when Ghezzal was coming up through the ranks.

Ghezzal has 13 international caps and becomes the fifth new arrival at the King Power Stadium this summer, following Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Danny Ward.

Leicester boss Claude Puel said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Rachid to Leicester City Football Club.

"He's an exciting addition to our group, who will bring creativity and competition ahead of an important season for us.

"I know his qualities from my time at Lyon, where he was in the academy, and I look forward to seeing him test himself in the Premier League."

During his time at Lyon, Ghezzal scored 14 goals and provided 20 assists in his 110 appearances.

His form attracted the interest of then-French champions Monaco and he was transferred in August 2017.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

He told LCFC TV: "I'm very excited and very happy to be here.

"I know the coach from Lyon and this is where I want to be. It's a good club and an ambitious one too."

Ghezzal will link up with his new team-mates this week ahead of Leicester's opening game of the new Premier League season at Manchester United on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.