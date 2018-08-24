Claude Puel says Leicester must cope in absence of Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy will begin a three-match ban when Leicester face Southampton on Saturday

Leicester boss Claude Puel says the absence of suspended striker Jamie Vardy has opened the door for other players to step up and fill the void.

The England striker will begin his suspension when Leicester visit Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vardy was sent off in last week's 2-0 home win over Wolves and Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray and Shinji Okazaki are all in contention to replace him.

Vardy walks off the field after being sent off against Wolves

"He's a valuable player for us but we cannot play all the season with one striker with the possibility to score," Puel said.

"It's a good chance to give responsibility to other players, for example I was happy with the progress of Iheanacho at the end of last season.

Claude Puel has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to step up in Vardy's absence

"We have lost Jamie for three games but it will be a good chance to give responsibility to other players, they have good maturity to take their place in the team.

"We need to have players to take the place because it will be a long season.

0:46 Jamie Vardy was sent off for a strong challenge on Wolves' Matt Doherty Jamie Vardy was sent off for a strong challenge on Wolves' Matt Doherty

"We have Jamie but if something arrives without the possibility to use Jamie it's important the players have the desire to take his place."

Vardy was dismissed for only the third time in his six years at Leicester and the 31-year-old will also miss the club's matches against former club Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and next Saturday's visit of Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Leicester vs Liverpool Live on

Despite losing the influential player, Puel does not want his striker to curb his combative nature when he is back in contention for selection.

"I cannot get angry with Jamie, he gives his best with a good spirit and brings a good attitude," he said.

5:02 Claude Puel says Jamie Vardy was 'unlucky' to see a straight red card in their 2-0 victory against Wolves Claude Puel says Jamie Vardy was 'unlucky' to see a straight red card in their 2-0 victory against Wolves

"Last week he was not a saint so he cannot play against the Saints but I hope he can progress in training and maintain a good level. It will be four weeks without playing and a pre-season.

"It's important to keep his fighting spirit because it's the most important thing for him. Perhaps last week it was too much but we don't want to change Jamie. I want him to continue like this."