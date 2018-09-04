Harry Maguire says he owed it to Leicester to stay despite interest from other clubs

Harry Maguire stayed at Leicester despite interest in him this summer

Harry Maguire has admitted there was interest in his signature following his World Cup performances this summer, but says he owed it to Leicester City to stay.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United had a number of bids for the centre-half turned down, with the Foxes insisting that Maguire was not for sale.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester from Hull City in 2017 and he says he felt he had to stay at the King Power Stadium because of the faith the club had shown in him.

Maguire scored a late winner for the Foxes at Southampton last month

"Obviously going into a World Cup - if we were successful, as we were - there were always going to be players who came under interest. That is part and parcel of the game," Maguire said.

"I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn't for sale and I respected that decision.

Maguire received plenty of plaudits for his performances with England at the World Cup in Russia

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League, when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week-in and week-out, which is important to me.

"They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup, so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season."