Harry Maguire sees Leicester deal as reward for great season

0:37 Harry Maguire is relishing the future with Leicester Harry Maguire is relishing the future with Leicester

Harry Maguire says it was an easy decision to sign a new five-year Leicester contract, which he sees as a reward for a great season.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Hull for £17m in the summer of 2017, attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer after playing a major role in England's World Cup campaign.

Speaking ahead of England's friendly against Switzerland at Leicester on Tuesday, Maguire said it was easy to commit himself to the club.

Maguire played in all Leicester's Premier League games last season

"Yes definitely," he said. "Obviously after the World Cup, I came back and sat down with the owners and they reiterated what they wanted to do.

"They wanted to reward me for a great season and obviously a successful World Cup with England.

"I'm looking forward to the future now and to see where we can go as a club."

Maguire was a key figure for England at the World Cup

Maguire was asked if a move to Old Trafford was a possibility during the summer.

"No, I don't think so," he added. "There was a little bit of interest there and then but it was always on my mind when I spoke to the owners, who wanted to keep me at the club and extend my contract, that I wanted to play for this club.

Maguire played for 90 minutes against Spain at Wembley

"The last two years have been remarkable for myself. I obviously got relegated at Hull and then joined such a great club in Leicester last season.

"I played every game in the Premier League and to make a World Cup squad and to reach a semi-final is something that I am really proud of."

Maguire will win his 14th cap against Switzerland and, after playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday, the centre back believes he can build on his England career.

"From the summer I think maybe just the experience of playing in the big games at a World Cup, playing in high-pressure games," he said.

"I haven't done that so far in my career so to go out there, play in a World Cup and play under the pressures that were there, gives me great belief that I can go on and have another good season."