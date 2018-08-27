Scunthorpe United appoint Stuart McCall as new manager

Stuart McCall managed Bradford City before being sacked in February

Scunthorpe United have appointed Stuart McCall as their new manager, with Kenny Black joining as his assistant.

McCall comes in as a replacement for Nick Daws, who was sacked just four league games into the season.

Andy Dawson remains at the club as first-team coach, having overseen their 2-2 draw at home to Barnsley on Saturday.

Scunthorpe were steered to the Sky Bet League One play-offs under Daws last season, but currently sit 18th after taking five points from five games.

McCall, 54, guided Bradford to the League One play-off final in the 2016-17 campaign, but was dismissed in early 2018 after six successive defeats.

The former Scotland international also began his managerial career at Bradford before enjoying a four-year spell at Motherwell.

McCall then joined Rangers in March 2015 until the end of the season, but Gers opted to appoint Mark Warburton for the following campaign.