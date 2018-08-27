Scunthorpe United appoint Stuart McCall as new manager
Scunthorpe United have appointed Stuart McCall as their new manager, with Kenny Black joining as his assistant.
McCall comes in as a replacement for Nick Daws, who was sacked just four league games into the season.
Andy Dawson remains at the club as first-team coach, having overseen their 2-2 draw at home to Barnsley on Saturday.
Scunthorpe were steered to the Sky Bet League One play-offs under Daws last season, but currently sit 18th after taking five points from five games.
McCall, 54, guided Bradford to the League One play-off final in the 2016-17 campaign, but was dismissed in early 2018 after six successive defeats.
The former Scotland international also began his managerial career at Bradford before enjoying a four-year spell at Motherwell.
McCall then joined Rangers in March 2015 until the end of the season, but Gers opted to appoint Mark Warburton for the following campaign.