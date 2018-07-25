Swansea's Andre Ayew joins Fenerbahce on one-year loan deal

Andre Ayew has left Swansea for Fenerbahce

Andre Ayew has joined Fenerbahce on a one-year loan deal from Swansea, the club have announced.

Ayew left the Swans' pre-season tour in Austria to Turkey for a medical ahead of his move to the Super Lig, which will be completed subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old returned to Swansea in January, having left for West Ham for £20.5m in the summer of 2016.

Ayew re-signed for a club-record deal, for £18m, on a three-and-half-year contract and new Swans boss Graham Potter praised the forward for his professionalism.

"I understand the circumstances of the move - it' part of the restructure of us going forward," Potter told the club website.

"From my perspective he has been brilliant. He has applied himself in training, supported what we are trying to do and been very professional. He has been a joy to work with and we wish him the best."

The 28-year-old first signed for the Welsh club in 2015, from Marseille, and made 34 appearances and scored 12 goals.

In his second spell he made 12 appearances in total.