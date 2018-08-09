Rangers defender Declan John having Swansea medical
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 2:23pm
Rangers left-back Declan John is undergoing a medical at Swansea, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News reported on Monday that the Swans were interested in signing the 23-year-old, who is yet to feature for Steven Gerrard's side outside of pre-season friendlies.
John now looks set for a return to Wales on a permanent deal, after coming through the ranks at Cardiff City.
He joined Rangers on loan last summer but that deal was made permanent in December and he went on to make 31 appearances.
But, John has fallen out of favour at Ibrox this season, with Gerrard favouring former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan.
Meanwhile, Swansea defender Federico Fernandez is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle, but a fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.
