Millwall sign Tom Bradshaw from League One side Barnsley

Tom Bradshaw says Millwall is the 'perfect move' for him (Picture courtesy of Millwallfc.co.uk)

Millwall have completed the signing of forward Tom Bradshaw from Barnsley.

The 26-year-old has joined on loan initially but will then complete a permanent switch for a club-record fee in January.

Sky sources report the undisclosed fee is in excess of £1m.

Bradshaw has been capped three times by Wales and spent two seasons at Barnsley, scoring 12 times last season but proving unable to keep the club in the second tier.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told the club website: "We're absolutely delighted.

"Tom Bradshaw has been our No 1 transfer target attacking-wise all summer. Unfortunately, it became public back in June and July that we were chasing him.

"We've had to work extremely hard alongside Barnsley, trying to get the deal done. To finally get it completed is really pleasing.

Millwall manager Neil Harris is delighted with his new acquisition

"He's a player who I think can excel at our football club, and he certainly has something different to our front line with how he plays.

"He makes excellent use of the ball, he's a link player, but certainly a poacher in the penalty area as well.

"I'm very much looking forward to welcoming him to compete with our other attacking options."

Bradshaw added: "I'm over the moon.

Bradshaw will complete a permanent move to the Lions in January (Picture courtesy of Millwallfc.co.uk)

"I've never been involved in a transfer where it's been on then off, on then off and on again, but this is something that I've been keen on since the start.

"As soon as Millwall showed interest, it was a perfect move for me.

"I've played against Millwall a lot of times over the years and it's a club that I've always wanted to be a part of. I can't wait to get going.

"My aspiration is to play at the highest level I can. I've played a lot of years in League One and I feel like I did well at that level. Any striker wants to a play at a level where you're playing against big teams week in, week out.

"It's a perfect location for me to settle and to enjoy Championship football with Millwall and hopefully pay the club and fans back to what they're expecting."

A Barnsley statement read: "Barnsley Football Club have reluctantly accepted an offer for Tom Bradshaw from Millwall FC.

Head coach Daniel Stendel will be without Bradshaw as he tries to guide Barnsley out of League One

"The striker will initially join the London-based outfit on loan before his deal is made permanent in January, for an undisclosed fee. The Reds will retain an interest in the future of the player.

"The club have been clear in their stance throughout the entire summer that our number one aim is promotion from Sky Bet League One.

"The club have fought as hard as possible to keep Tom at Oakwell and have offered him a new contract, which was rejected.

"This offer now represents a good deal for both parties and the board of directors would like to reiterate that all funds from this transfer will be invested into the playing squad, in order to seek an immediate replacement."