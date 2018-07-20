Chelsea can be surprised by Huddersfield, says Tommy Smith

Huddersfield's captain Tommy Smith thinks his team can capitalise on changes at Chelsea in their Premier League opener.

Maurizio Sarri has replaced Antonio Conte as head coach and has already signed Jorginho with speculation the Blues might lose Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Smith, 26, hopes the changes and the fact 14 of Chelsea's players participated in the World Cup could benefit Huddersfield when the two teams meet in the first week of the Premier League.

Huddersfield's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge ensured they avoided relegation last season

"Chelsea are a top, top side. Make no mistake about that," Smith said.

"They've obviously got the new manager [Maurizio Sarri], I think they've signed a couple of players, they'll probably look to sign a couple more, but catching them cold is definitely something that we'll look to try and do.

"We're at home. It's the first game in front of our crowd which is going to be a big boost for us and we'll certainly look to take maximum points from that game."

Smith also believes Premier League teams can use the positivity built by England at the World Cup in Russia.

He said "England were brilliant in the World Cup, I think I speak on behalf of everyone. We were all behind them as fans.

"What they've done for the country in this World Cup has been great. It's given everyone that positivity, that optimism moving forward.

"I'm sure everyone's really looking forward to the Premier League opening now on the back of the great World Cup."