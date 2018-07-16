Jack Payne joins Bradford on loan from Huddersfield

Jack Payne is heading out on loan again, this time to Bradford

Huddersfield midfielder Jack Payne has joined Bradford on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old also had two loan spells in League One last season. He spent the first half of the season at Oxford United, scoring seven goals in 34 games, before being recalled by Huddersfield in January.

He then joined Blackburn and helped them secure promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Payne is one of eight players to leave Huddersfield so far this summer with boss David Wagner making seven signings.

David Wagner is hoping to keep Huddersfield in the Premier League for another season

Huddersfield confirmed the signing of Germany international defender Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

Bradford, who are managed by former Huddersfield midfielder Michael Collins, have also signed striker George Miller on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.