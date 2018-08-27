Kilmarnock appeal Gary Dicker red card against Hearts

Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker was awarded a red card against Hearts

Kilmarnock have appealed the red card awarded to Gary Dicker in Saturday’s game with Hearts.

Dicker saw red for a rash lunge on Calum Morrison midway through the second half, and the man advantage paid dividends for Hearts as they won 1-0 after Uche Ikpeazu's 81st-minute header.

A decision on whether to rescind or downgrade the red card will be made on Wednesday morning, by a three-man panel of ex-grade 1 officials.

"Gary won the ball, clearly," said Killie manager Steve Clarke on Saturday, after reviewing the incident. "We'll win the appeal so that'll help us next week, but not today.

0:22 Highlights: Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts Highlights: Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts

"The most disappointing thing is that such an experienced official couldn't wait to get the card out of his pocket, rather than taking his time and assessing the situation.

"It wasn't (Uche) Ikpeazu that won the game for Hearts. It was the referee, unfortunately."

Asked whether he'd sought an explanation from referee Willie Collum after the match, Clarke replied: "No, I don't bother speaking to referees after the match. It's just not worth it."

Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership campaign continues on Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen after one win in their first three games.