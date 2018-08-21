St Mirren sign Rangers defender Lee Hodson on season-long loan

St Mirren have signed Rangers defender Lee Hodson on a season-long loan deal.

The full-back has found himself surplus to requirements under new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The versatile former Kilmarnock and MK Dons defender can operate on both flanks, but is now below skipper James Tavernier, Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic in the Ibrox pecking order.

Lee Hodson in Rangers training with Andy Halliday

Hodson was signed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton back in 2016 and made 27 appearances, scoring once.

Alan Stubbs has handed the Northern Ireland international the chance to relaunch his career with the Buddies, with both clubs announcing the deal on their official websites.

"Lee brings the qualities that we are after," Stubbs told the club's website. "He brings experience, a winning mentality and his own individual qualities. It's one we've been keen to do for the last few weeks.

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs

"We're delighted that he is in and it is going to provide real competition for places which is what we want. As well as being a right back he can play at left back as well which is good.

"There's no issues with him in terms of fitness so all being well he will go straight into the squad for Saturday."