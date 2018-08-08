Atletico Madrid complete signing of Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan

Nikola Kalinic has moved from AC Milan to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic for a deal in the region of 15m euros, according to Sky in Italy.

The 30-year-old Croat, who scored six goals in 42 appearances for the Italian side last season, passed a medical in Milan yesterday.

Kalinic had signed a four-year contract with Milan at the beginning of last season after joining on loan from Fiorentina with an obligation to buy.

The striker caused controversy during the World Cup in Russia in June after refusing to come on as a substitute in Croatia's 2-0 win over Nigeria, citing a back issue.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic decided to send Kalinic home and he played no further part in the team's run to the World Cup final, where they lost to France.

Kalinic was a target for Everton last summer, but opted to remain in Serie A.

He joins France international winger Thomas Lemar and Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri among Diego Simeone's new recruits at the Wanda Metropolitano.

