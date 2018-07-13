England Under-19s inspired by World Cup, says Paul Simpson

0:25 England U19s coach says his players are inspired by what Gareth Southgate's senior side achieved at the World Cup England U19s coach says his players are inspired by what Gareth Southgate's senior side achieved at the World Cup

England Under-19s boss Paul Simpson says his side have been inspired by the senior team's World Cup run ahead of their European Championship campaign.

England's youngsters take on Turkey in Group B of the tournament on July 17, live on Sky Sports, with the squad to be announced on Monday.

England's World Cup third-place play-off against Belgium on Saturday will conclude a successful campaign for Gareth Southgate's side, and manager Paul Simpson told Sky Sports: "Everybody wants to be a part of what's going on with England at the moment. There's a real positive vibe about.

"We had a really successful 2017 with development teams. You just have to look at this place itself. To come and be part of working here, training here is a great set up.

"We are all coming in on the back of a really good World Cup experience that the seniors have shown and they all now want to be a part of it.

"The thing that really inspires these lads playing in the development team is they can see a pathway through to the seniors with Gareth [Southgate]."

Forward George Hirst recently completed a move to Belgian club OH Leuven

Simpson said he has regular discussions with Southgate about players who could progress through the squad, and has seen players like Tammy Abraham, Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook as examples of youngsters taking that path.

U19 player George Hirst said: "It's inspiring because that's the aim, that's where you want to get to. That's the end goal."

Trevoh Chalobah, on loan at Ipswich from Chelsea, added: "The seniors coming out of a big semi-final lifted the spirits around the FA and the England team. Following on from the World Cup, we want to do the same."

Trevoh Chalobah has made 15 appearances for the U19s

England will then face Ukraine on Friday, July 20 and then France on Monday, July 23 (all 5.30pm), with all games shown live on Sky Sports.

The semi-finals take place on Thursday, July 26 and the final is on Sunday, July 29.