Kieran Trippier says England are capable of beating anybody

0:17 England can beat anyone on their day, says Kieran Trippier England can beat anyone on their day, says Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier says England are capable of beating anybody ahead of their Nations League match against Spain.

Gareth Southgate's side take on the former world champions on Saturday in their first ever Nations League game, fresh off the back of their run to the semi-finals at the World Cup.

Trippier was a key part of England's performances in Russia, but he has no regrets that they were not able to make the final.

Trippier scored England's goal in their semi-final against Croatia

"On our day I'd back ourselves to beat anybody but it wasn't meant to be, we got beaten in the semi-final," said Trippier.

"I watched the final, wishing, hoping that we were there and I was gutted that we weren't. But we're happy with the journey we went on and it's a good step to the future for us."

Spain were shocked by hosts Russia in the last-16 of the World Cup, and they have since replaced temporary manager Fernando Hierro with Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona head coach's first match is the game against England at Wembley, and Trippier says he is looking forward to the test.

"We want to play against the best. Spain will be a good test for us," he said.

Luis Enrique will make his bow as Spain coach at Wembley on Saturday

"Spain are certainly one of the best teams in the world. We're looking forward to it. We're all just ready for Saturday now."

Tripper performed as a right wing-back for England in Russia, and Southgate is expected to continue with the same formation as England build towards the 2020 European Championships.

The 27-year-old credits the work he has done under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham as the reason he was able to slot seamlessly into Southgate's system

"We work on a similar formation back at Spurs. As full-backs we like to get high and wide," Trippier said.

"It's the style of football that I enjoy playing. It's a good formation that suits the players that we've got here. It's exciting to watch."