England World Cup trip like lads' holiday, says Fabian Delph

Fabian Delph says coming home from Russia in the summer was a 'massive comedown'

Fabian Delph admits returning from the World Cup was a "massive comedown" and says the atmosphere in the England camp was like a "lads' holiday".

The Manchester City makeshift left-back returned to the national side this year after a three-year absence and made four appearances for the Three Lions as they reached the semi-final stage for the first time in 28 years.

Delph said that after the thrills of reaching the top four on the global stage came an unavoidable lull.

"We spent so much time together in Russia it felt strange the first week being back home," he told talkSPORT. "It was a massive comedown.

Delph made four appearances for the Three Lions in Russia, making the starting eleven on two occasions

"We pretty much nailed everything from the start of the camp, the togetherness. When we weren't on the pitch it was everyone laughing and joking, watching movies, just getting on.

"It felt almost like a lads' holiday. I spoke a lot out there about the chemistry and energy we have at City and the energy here is the same if not better."

Delph, who briefly returned home from Russia to welcome his third baby, has yet to play in the Premier League this season.

"I'm not concerned about it, it's a very long season," he said.

"At a club like Manchester City we're soon going to be playing three games a week and not everyone can do that."

England welcome Spain at Wembley for their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.