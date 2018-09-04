Kevin McDonald hopes Scotland will entertain in Belgium friendly

0:58 Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald says they need to be positive when they face Belgium in an international friendly on Friday Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald says they need to be positive when they face Belgium in an international friendly on Friday

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald expects Scotland to be on the front foot against Belgium on Friday before their UEFA Euro Nations League opener against Albania.

Scotland host World Cup semi-finalists Belgium in a friendly at Hampden Park just three days before they entertain Albania at the same venue, with both matches live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Former Burnley and Wolves midfielder McDonald says Scotland will use the Belgium game as an opportunity to experiment before the first competitive game of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge of the Scots.

"It's the start of a new campaign for us," McDonald said.

"Of course we are playing Belgium on Friday night, which will be a tough game. It's a tough game for anyone but we have got to go about our business positively.

"I think it's good for us to test ourselves against this sort of opposition - it's what you want to do as a footballer. We won't be going into it [the match with Belgium] to make up the numbers. We'll try and play and be positive.

McDonald joined Fulham in 2016 and helped them earn Premier League promotion

"We have a new squad here and it's all about getting some game-time together. Obviously we have got a massive game on Monday but Friday night will be a time to test things out.

"I think we've just got to go on and put on a show and get the fans behind us."

