Leroy Sane leaves Germany squad for 'private reasons'

Leroy Sane has left the Germany squad

Leroy Sane has left the Germany squad for "private reasons" and will not be available for Sunday's friendly against Peru.

Germany announced the news on their official Twitter feed and said it followed a discussion with head coach Joachim Low.

Sane came off the bench late on in Germany's 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening as he made his international return after missing out on Low's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Following discussions with head coach Joachim Löw, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for #GERPER.

The 22-year-old Manchester City winger - who has played just 30 minutes for Pep Guardiola's side this season and was omitted from the matchday squad last Saturday against Newcastle - had been told by international team-mate Toni Kroos to improve his body language in the lead up to the France game.

"Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose," Kroos said on Thursday.

"He has to improve his body language.

"He's a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.

"What is crystal clear is his quality, his pace, his left foot. He was fantastic for City last year but Pep has the same problem at the moment - he's trying to get the best out of him.

"If he performs, he's a real weapon. He has the quality, especially for us, but maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn't happy."

Sane scored 10 goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season as City won the title, smashing a wide range of records on their way.