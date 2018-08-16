Wayne Rooney double helps DC United beat Portland Timbers in MLS

1:35 A Wayne Rooney masterclass inspired DC United to victory again A Wayne Rooney masterclass inspired DC United to victory again

Wayne Rooney has been at it again.....

On Sunday, it was a last-ditch tickle in the 96th minute before looping over a long ball for Luciano Acosta to nod in the winner against Orlando.

There were more heroics on Wednesday with Rooney scoring a dazzling double in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers to move his team off the bottom in the Eastern Conference.

And it was so, so close to a hat-trick.

DC looked set to go in at half-time 1-0 down until the former Manchester United and Everton burst through to slot in the equaliser.

Just after the hour, Rooney's audacious chip smashed the bar and two minutes later there was a stunning free-kick that had the DC fans on their feet.

