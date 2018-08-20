Wayne Rooney happy at DC United form after New England win

3:05 MLS round-up from the weekend as Wayne Rooney inspires DC United MLS round-up from the weekend as Wayne Rooney inspires DC United

Wayne Rooney is delighted to have reinvigorated DC United's push in the MLS after a third gritty victory in eight days.

It has been an exhausting but satisfying week for the former Everton and Manchester United striker, helping his new team overcome New England Revolution 2-0 on Sunday to follow up victories over Orlando and Portland.

Having earned 18 points over the first five months of the MLS season, DC United are now just two points off seventh-place New England and six behind the play-off spots.

Live MLS Live on

Captain Rooney, who has played throughout the last three matches bar four minutes said: "In the first half we played some of the best football you'll see in the league.

"The second half was probably a better half for us because it was tougher. We dug in, we kept a clean sheet. It was a good performance all around.

1:35 Rooney was denied a hat-trick by the bar against Portland Timbers Rooney was denied a hat-trick by the bar against Portland Timbers

"I think what you're seeing now is teams respecting us a bit more. I think in previous games, New England have pressed a lot - today you could see their hesitance in doing that.

"They left the space for us to get on the ball. I think you're seeing teams showing that little bit more respect to us, and New York Red Bulls [on Monday] I'm sure they'll have more to think about than what they did last time."

Watch Red Bulls v DC United on Sky Sports Football on Monday, August 27 from midnight