Cristiano Ronaldo joined at hotel by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has landed in Kalamata and taken a helicopter to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel, ahead of a proposed move.

Sky Sports News understands Juventus are close to agreeing an £88m deal to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Real Madrid.

It is understood that the deal hinges on Tuesday's meeting with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, and Real Madrid.

Sky Sports News understands talks have been ongoing between Juventus, Madrid and Mendes.

1:00 Footage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli's plane in Kalamata, before he helicoptered to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel. Footage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli's plane in Kalamata, before he helicoptered to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel.

Ronaldo has spent nine seasons in Madrid, following his then-world record £80m transfer from Manchester United, and has gone on to become the club's record scorer with 451 goals.

The Portugal captain has lifted two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies during his spell at the Bernabeu.

Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Ronaldo told Los Blancos that he wants to join Juventus this summer, with the reigning European champions ready to let him leave.

Head over to our Transfer Talk podcast to hear Balague explain why Ronaldo is keen to depart Madrid.