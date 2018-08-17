Arsenal keeper David Ospina joins Napoli on season-long loan
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 17/08/18 8:25pm
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has left the Emirates to join Napoli on a season-long loan.
The 29-year-old Colombian is the third 'keeper to move to Napoli, who are now coached by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, this summer.
Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis have both joined from Udinese, also on loan, as Napoli sought to replace the departing Pepe Reina, Rafael and Luigi Sepe.
Ospina, who joined the Gunners in 2014 from French side Nice, had slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of Bernd Leno.
The Colombian international, who has 90 caps for his country, won two FA Cups during his time at the Emirates.
A statement from Arsenal said: "We would like to wish David the very best for the season."
