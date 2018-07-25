Wilfried Zaha scores 'wonder goal' at Crystal Palace training

0:42 Wilfried Zaha splits opinion in Crystal Palace training with his long-range effort Wilfried Zaha splits opinion in Crystal Palace training with his long-range effort

Wilfried Zaha scored a stunning goal during Crystal Palace training.

But did he mean to do it?

Manager Roy Hodgson asked his players to vote, telling them to raise their hands if they thought it was a 'wonder goal'.

Some thought it was, others thought it was merely a beautiful cross.

Despite spending two periods on the touchline with a knee injury, Zaha registered nine goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Palace last season.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund despite signing a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017.

But, following Palace's final day win over West Brom last season, Zaha told the club website: "I have no plans on leaving.

"I'm enjoying my football, you can see how much I'm enjoying it. This is my home and there's no reason for me to leave."

