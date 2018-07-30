Dean Marney joins Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town

Dean Marney joins Fleetwood after eight years with Burnley

Former Burnley midfielder Dean Marney has signed a two-year contract with Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

The 34-year-old was a free agent following an eight-year spell with the Premier League Clarets.

He played alongside Fleetwood head coach Barton during his time at Turf Moor.

"I've been massively impressed with everything really, not just the quality of the players, but the people and the training ground, it's really refreshing to see," he told the club's website.

"I'm really looking forward to it, there's a real buzz around the place at the minute."

Marney, who began his career at Tottenham, made more than 200 appearances for Burnley, winning promotion to the top flight twice.

He trained with Aston Villa during pre-season to boost his fitness and hopes to get some minutes under his belt in Monday's friendly against Chorley.

"I will let people judge me when they come and watch me play, but all I can promise is that I will give my all to Fleetwood in every single training session and in every single game," he said.

Fleetwood face Wimbledon at Highbury Stadium in Saturday's League One opener.