Jamie Carragher says Antonio Conte's sacking is a big blow for the Premier League

Jamie Carragher feels Antonio Conte will be a big miss for the Premier League after the club took the decision to sack the Italian.

The Italian had a year remaining on his contract but leaves after two seasons in charge, a spell in which he won the Premier League and FA Cup with the west London club.

"Losing Antonio Conte is a big blow for the Premier League," Carragher told Sky Sports News.

"I think he's been brilliant. He changed to three at the back at Chelsea and it seemed like the whole country changed to it - even England did. He's had a major impact in English football. To come in and win the league then the FA Cup in your first two years is some achievement."

Chelsea are now seeking a 13th permanent manager under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

This model has brought them a glut of trophies under a string of different managers in the Abramovich era but Carragher thinks the level of competition in the Premier League will make if very difficult for the new manager to win major honours.

He said: "You always think with Chelsea: 'how can they lose this top manager and bring another one in' but they've always done it and carried on being successful. It's the Roman Abramovich way.

"It will be tough to replicate what Conte did as the competition is so fierce with Manchester City pushing on."

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have already been active in the transfer market this summer while uncertainty persists at Stamford Bridge.

Belgium duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have been linked with moves away from the club.

Despite helping the Blues win the FA Cup, Hazard admitted he was disappointed with last season's campaign and is keen for clarity about what the future holds for Chelsea next term while Courtois has just a year left on his current contract and the Blues have decided to stop negotiations over a renewal.

Carragher thinks Chelsea need to sort the uncertainty over both players' futures.

"Chelsea do seem to have a problem with the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois - they are their two biggest players alongside N'Golo Kante," he said.

"They'll need to stay at Chelsea if the club wants to be successful."