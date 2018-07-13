Antonio Conte's Chelsea sacking no shock, says Dennis Wise

1:57 Dennis Wise thinks Conte's frustration in the job was obvious in his second season at the club Dennis Wise thinks Conte's frustration in the job was obvious in his second season at the club

Dennis Wise believes Antonio Conte's behaviour during his second season in charge at Chelsea played a big part in his sacking.

Sky Sports News reported in January that the club were becoming increasingly frustrated with Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public.

Conte had spoken out after Chelsea's 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal, saying: "The club decides every single player that comes here."

Former Chelsea captain Wise says this, coupled with lacklustre displays on the pitch, meant his exit was inevitable.

"I don't think Antonio Conte helped himself in the way that he came across at times," Wise told Sky Sports News.

"You look at his persona and his disappointment when the transfer window occurred. Not getting into the Champions League was a big minus to Chelsea.

"It was really important they got into that, unfortunately they didn't, they got into the Europa League which is not the place they want to be.They need to be playing the top sides and competing for the Premier League.

"They didn't compete last year in the Premier League and I think when you look at those circumstances there is a chance of you losing your job - whoever you are."